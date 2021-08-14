Go to Shino's profile
@shinonk
Download free
red and black temple surrounded by green trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Japan, Aomori, Hirosaki, 銅屋町63 金剛山最勝院
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

japan
aomori
hirosaki
銅屋町63 金剛山最勝院
pagoda
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
outdoors
plant
Free pictures

Related collections

WORK / ONLINE
124 photos · Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Blooms
171 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking