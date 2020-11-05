Go to Clyde Gravenberch's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white flower on tree
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Beautiful and unique mushroom growing on a tree.

Related collections

Good Spores
15 photos · Curated by Lauren Pucci
mushroom
plant
fungu
MM Food and Drink
31 photos · Curated by Melissa Manser
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking