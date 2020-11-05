Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clyde Gravenberch
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful and unique mushroom growing on a tree.
Related tags
groningen
netherlands
mushroom
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
ground
unique
Nature Images
leaves
fungus
plant
agaric
Brown Backgrounds
amanita
Free pictures
Related collections
Good Spores
15 photos
· Curated by Lauren Pucci
mushroom
plant
fungu
YELLOW
27 photos
· Curated by Jade Hoberman
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
MM Food and Drink
31 photos
· Curated by Melissa Manser
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant