Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
moto moto sc
@motomotosc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
lotus flower
Related tags
yogyakarta
yogyakarta city
special region of yogyakarta
indonesia
Flower Images
lotus
leaves
Green Backgrounds
garden
park
garden view
HD Purple Wallpapers
pink flower
plant
blossom
pollen
petal
lily
pond lily
geranium
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Floral Beauty
331 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Flower
120 photos
· Curated by i n g a i n g a
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flowers
15 photos
· Curated by Vivian Nguyen
Flower Images
petal
plant