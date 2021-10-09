Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Gussev
@sergei_gussev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Teriberka, Russia - June 2019
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
murmansk
russia
teriberka
oblast
Nature Images
outdoors
river
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
cliff
HD Scenery Wallpapers
rock
Free images
Related collections
Black & White
77 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos · Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers