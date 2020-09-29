Go to Michael Cox's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white car on desert under blue sky during daytime
white car on desert under blue sky during daytime
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Abandoned truck in the middle of a Wyoming field.

Related collections

Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Technology
268 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking