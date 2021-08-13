Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shazaf Zafar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Badshahi Mosque, Walled City of Lahore, Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Exterior of Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.
Related tags
badshahi mosque
lahore
pakistan
walled city of lahore
tower
Historical Photos & Images
historical building
building exterior
minar
mughal
masjid
india
mosque
exterior
architecture
building
monastery
housing
arched
arch
Free images
Related collections
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos
· Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human
Conifer
66 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #42: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor