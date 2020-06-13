Go to Sangga Rima Roman Selia's profile
@sxy_selia
Download free
blue and white van on green grass field during daytime
blue and white van on green grass field during daytime

Featured in

Travel
Aceh, Indonesia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

An iconic old Bus at Syiah Kuala University (UNSYIAH)

Related collections

Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking