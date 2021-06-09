Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitya Lapatey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
X-S10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lupin
HD Purple Wallpapers
iris
lavender
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
B&W
141 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Sea Me Now 🌊
190 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers