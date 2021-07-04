Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taylor Foss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Reflection at Granite Lakes
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
soothing
relaxing
vibrant
HD Abstract Wallpapers
High Resolution Images
reflection
HD Yellow Wallpapers
symmetry
symmetrical
lake
Tree Images & Pictures
evergreens
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
land
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free images
Related collections
Blue
366 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
See Not My Eyes
1,230 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Spring
65 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom