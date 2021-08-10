Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Or Hakim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tel Aviv, Israel
Published
on
August 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tel aviv
israel
People Images & Pictures
human
pendant
apparel
clothing
female
Women Images & Pictures
sleeve
Free pictures
Related collections
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Simplicity
199 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor