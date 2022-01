BEAUTIFUL LIGHT Grindelwald Terminal railway station is a transportation complex in the municipality of Grindelwald in the Swiss canton of Bern. It is the valley station for two cableways: the Eiger Express to the Eiger Glacier, and the Grindelwald–Männlichen to the Männlichen. Trains on the Bernese Oberland line stop here as well, providing regular service to Interlaken Ost and Grindelwald. Source Wikipedia