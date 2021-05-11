Go to Elisha Mariathas's profile
@emariathas
Download free
white mushroom on brown tree trunk
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

abbotsford
bc
canada
outdoors
explore
enchanted forest
HD Green Wallpapers
sunshine
outdoor adventure
mushrooms
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
ferns
trail
walk
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Beach Day
63 photos · Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Spectrums
560 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking