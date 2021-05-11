Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisha Mariathas
@emariathas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
abbotsford
bc
canada
outdoors
explore
enchanted forest
HD Green Wallpapers
sunshine
outdoor adventure
mushrooms
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
ferns
trail
walk
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos
· Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Spectrums
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
39 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human