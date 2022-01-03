Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
Winter Images & Pictures
wine country
east bay area
HD Windows Wallpapers
windows xp
winter afternoon
after rain
open field
winter walk
green fields
green grass
afternoon
walk
clear sky
clear skys
bay area
HD Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Buildings
172 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
building
architecture
urban
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Maker
113 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft