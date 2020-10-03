Go to Michał Turkiewicz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and white concrete building
black and white concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
rondo Daszyńskiego, Warszawa, Polska
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Postindustrial office

Related collections

Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking