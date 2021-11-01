Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
von Vix
@vonvix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS M100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
buddha statues
mental health
spirituality
buddha statue
wellness
succulent plant
gray background
budhism
Religion Images
small statues
White Backgrounds
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
plant
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fear
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
81 photos
· Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers