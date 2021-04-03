Go to Margaret Jaszowska's profile
Available for hire
Download free
sliced bread with tomato and cheese on white ceramic plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Food & Drink
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

breads
breakfast
breakfast in bed
provance
candle light
vintage foods
vintage food photography
food and drink
food photography styling
food photographer
morning routine
food_photography
food photo
vintage photographs
Cake Images
Cake Images
cake slice
cake decorating
magazine cover
magazine
Free pictures

Related collections

Brandi Biggles
25 photos · Curated by Mallory Burke
Food Images & Pictures
plant
kitchen
Healthy
7 photos · Curated by Marisa Alvarez
healthy
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Food
9 photos · Curated by Sisca Wungu
Food Images & Pictures
plant
food and drink
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking