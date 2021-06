Sheikh Chilli's Tomb is a complex of structures located in Thanesar city, India. This beautiful tomb and the madrasa (school) are associated with the Sufi saint Abdu'r-Rahim alias Aabd-ul-Razak, popularly known as Shaikh Chehli (also pronounced Chilli) believed to be the spiritual teacher of the Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of Emperor Shahjahan.