Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holy Water Temple, Sebatu, Bali
Related tags
bali
traditional
culture
sebatu
holy water temple
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
architecture
building
rainforest
vegetation
land
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
temple
worship
shrine
garden
pillar
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Red
94 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds
Micro Worlds
577 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
HD Grey Wallpapers
aerial
Portraits
699 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures