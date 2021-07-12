Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Niklas Bischop
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Austria
Published
on
July 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Austrian Rescue Helicopter landing on the station
Related tags
austria
helicopter
aircraft
hubschrauber
airbus
helicopters
rescue
search and rescue
emergency
military aircraft
vehicle
transportation
People Images & Pictures
human
vegetation
plant
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
flying
Birds Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Roads
62 photos
· Curated by laze.life
road
outdoor
freeway
Folksy Images for Web Design
29 photos
· Curated by Lucas Pate
web
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Abstract Architecture
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building