Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lexy Lammerink
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
cafe
plant
house plant
room
Light Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
interior
bright
bali cafe
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
table
rug
coffee table
tabletop
Backgrounds
Related collections
Snow Flower Photo Collection
872 photos
· Curated by Linnea Noelli
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Design Inspo
179 photos
· Curated by Travis James
HD Design Wallpapers
room
indoor
yoga nidra
508 photos
· Curated by Kara Szczesna
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor