Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frank Samol
@fsamol
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gaziantep, Türkei
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Traditional bread from Trabzon
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gaziantep
türkei
bread
plant
Food Images & Pictures
fungus
sliced
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos · Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Beaches
497 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock
Water
367 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers