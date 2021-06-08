Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bonnie Kittle
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pittsfield, Pittsfield, United States
Published
on
June 8, 2021
iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Summer wrap
Related tags
pittsfield
united states
Food Images & Pictures
lunch
Summer Images & Pictures
wrap
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
produce
table
dining table
furniture
vegetable
arugula
seasoning
meal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Simplicity
24 photos
· Curated by Rosan Harmens
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Sick and Tired
50 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Davis
tired
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human