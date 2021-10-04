Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Leica Camera AG, M8 Digital Camera
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
silhouette
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
I'M GLAD TO SEE YOUR BACK
1,024 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
back
People Images & Pictures
human