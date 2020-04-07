Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karl JK Hedin
@karljkhedin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
roof
architecture
steeple
tower
spire
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
office building
Nature Images
weather
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
metropolis
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos
· Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor