Beautiful wedding dress (fashion designer unkown).Photographed in 2019 | by wedding photographer Dennis Ottink (located in Rottweil and München, Germany). We used the sun, the garden and all that "summer stuff" to capture the atmosphere and all emotions. Many details – like the dress, parts of the decoration or even the wedding rings – where photographed outside using plants and other materials. We combined different small items and created different, really cool looking sceneries. We could do a lot of detail- and macrophotography. Our couples loved it! www.ottink.wedding