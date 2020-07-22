Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sonny Sixteen
@sonnyseven
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of a purple flower
Related tags
Flower Images
macro
close up
plant
blossom
lupin
lavender
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Mountains
212 photos
· Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
FROZEN IN TIME
1,216 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
frozen
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers