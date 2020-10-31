Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Rosenke
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
painted mannequin looking out a window into the world below
Related collections
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos
· Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Fear
45 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
surf views
23 photos
· Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea
Related tags
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
mannequin
look
peeled paint
covid
2020
lockdown
wellness
emotional
Vintage Backgrounds
ancient
contemplate
PNG images