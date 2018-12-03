During a quick day trip to see St. Mary’s at Virginia Waterfalls - a quick 3-ish mile hike inside Glacier National Park. We hiked through a burnt forest, before we started to stumble upon all the overgrowth and beauty that has replaced the smoldering ash! Upon arriving at the waterfall, we saw a Merman (#MermanofGlacierNP), who was doing some Yoga Poses. So naturally, we joined him for a quick white people-style-yoga photo-op before he dove back into the beautiful river and swam away.