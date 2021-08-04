Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sreenivas
@sree97
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hidden in the lush green tree
Related tags
chembur
mumbai
maharashtra
india
parrot
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Nature Images
nikon d500
nikkor 200-500
urban wildlife
natures beauty
bird photography
wildlife photography
city birds
nikon
parakeet
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Write, Read, Note
557 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures