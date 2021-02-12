Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
library
mobile phone photographing phone
huawei
indoors
room
shop
lighting
interior design
Book Images & Photos
bookstore
furniture
lobby
bookcase
Backgrounds
Related collections
Denim for Days
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
GOING PLACES
842 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Background
19,763 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images