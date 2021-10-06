Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fray Bekele
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
portrait
closeup
arsi negele
happykids
confused kid
kids in africa
street kids
african kids smiling
ethiopia
negle
arsi
street photography
african
african kids
addis ababa
addis ababa ethiopia
africa
groupkids
smiling
face
Public domain images
Related collections
Roads, Paths and tunnels
103 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos
· Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm