Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
macro
Nature Images
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
anther
fungus
pollen
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
flower patch
54 photos · Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos · Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry