Go to Robert Bahn's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and white bird on brown grass
black and white bird on brown grass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Animals
Färöer
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The Atlantic puffin is the official bird symbol of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In August 2007, the Atlantic puffin was proposed as the official symbol of the Liberal Party of Canada by its deputy leader Michael Ignatieff, after he observed a colony of these birds and became fascinated by their behaviour. The Norwegian municipality of Værøy has an Atlantic puffin as its civic emblem. Puffins are viewed with affection because they are colourful and full of character. They have been given a number of endearing names including "clowns of the sea" and "sea parrots.

Related collections

Birds
106 photos · Curated by Curly Tea
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
future_palettes
87 photos · Curated by Krisztina Toth
plant
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Animals
130 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Phillips
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking