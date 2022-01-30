Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brittney Strange
@heybrit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, SLT-A58
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Japanese woodfern
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
gardener
japanese fern
dappled light
garden
english garden
gardening
HQ Background Images
screensaver
plant
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Long empty roads
29 photos · Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway
Awe
14 photos · Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Cycling in Cities
39 photos · Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike