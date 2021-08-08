Go to Derek Sutton's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A kale plant growing in a garden.

Related collections

Road to Nowhere
68 photos · Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Street style
120 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos · Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking