Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
library
mobile phone photographing phone
huawei
indoors
room
Book Images & Photos
conference room
meeting room
furniture
Free pictures
Related collections
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
Facial Recognition
1,806 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Points and Triangles
218 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture