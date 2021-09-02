Pepper, the friendliest dog on Indicknowle farm. We’ve been visiting this little place 4 years in a row, every August. Even though there is no internet or phone signal, I’m always excited to run away for a week from this busy and time absorbing life. Not to mention I always come back with some great images. To be absolutely honest, for that week I feel like photography is my hobby again, which is a magical feeling. Don’t get me wrong, I love running my own business but there is always deadlines, budgets, prep shoots etc, you get the idea. But in Devon, it’s all just fun and pleasure, it almost takes me back in time to my early 20’s where my brain was overwhelmed with excitement whenever I was putting my eye to a viewfinder on my old Canon 20D. Enjoy what you do, life is too short to worry about things that can’t be changed.