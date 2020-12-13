Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Gazi
@stewie012
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
Christmas Images
HD Christmas Wallpapers
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Christmas Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Christmas Backgrounds
bokeh
festive
decoration
xmas
Light Backgrounds
new years eve
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
pine
Free stock photos
Related collections
BSFL DDG
817 photos
· Curated by Scott Van Dusen
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Car Images & Pictures
UC Holiday
40 photos
· Curated by Farron Hicks
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
XMAS
87 photos
· Curated by Jeannie Ding
xma
ornament
plant