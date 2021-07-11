Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elise Vermeer
@eliseccv
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bee in a flower.
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
bumblebee
Flower Images
Flower Images
pollen
bumble bee
apidae
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
honey bee
Free images
Related collections
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Holy cow, the colors!
488 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette