Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arjun Gupta
@arjungupta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
dharamshala
mcleodganj
india
akhankhola
himachal pradesh
HD Wood Wallpapers
building
furniture
chair
housing
restaurant
table
dining table
indoors
tabletop
interior design
cafeteria
room
hardwood
cafe
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
262 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
The Night Sky
802 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
Collection #173: Dribbble
8 photos
· Curated by Dribbble
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
hoop