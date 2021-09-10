Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shashank Verma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lille, France
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lille
france
swan
duck
park
Baby Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
Free stock photos
Related collections
Camera
3,103 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
Collection #168: Zedge
7 photos
· Curated by Zedge
HQ Background Images
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor