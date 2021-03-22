Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Francesco Ungaro
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
waterfowl
goose
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Aerial
553 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
Aerial
358 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
drone