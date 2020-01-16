Tabo Monastery is an ancient monastery that was established in 996 CE. It is considered to be an important monastery and is often referred to as the Ajanta of the Himalayas. The complex has 9 temples and many stupas. Traditionally in Spiti culture the second son becomes a monk. Tabo Monastery therefore provides the Buddhist philosophical education for these local monks to be able to either study and practice at the monastery or be suitable candidates for the monastic universities such as Gaden Monastery. The young monks also receive a conventional primary school education as well.