Go to Jida Li's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zhongzhou, Cangshan District, Fuzhou, China
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

zhongzhou
cangshan district
fuzhou
china
building
history
archicture
oil painting
Summer Images & Pictures
palace
mansion
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

night
200 photos · Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
words
367 photos · Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds
Objects
139 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking