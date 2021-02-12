Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julie Wolpers
@jwolpers
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Angles
140 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
architecture
building
See Not My Eyes
1,190 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
style
Related tags
Elephant Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
field
grassland
countryside
kenya
africa
HD Green Wallpapers
buffalo
photo
photography
savanna
Free stock photos