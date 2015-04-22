Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Browning
@michaelwb
Download free
Published on
April 22, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake Reflections
Share
Info
Related collections
AETER BRAND
333 photos
· Curated by Lu Chuan
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Believe
42 photos
· Curated by Cim Bartlett
believe
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
collection
162 photos
· Curated by Takaori
collection
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
fog
Nature Images
mist
weather
HD Water Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
lake
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
reflection
mirror
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
coast
gray
refelction
river
bay
Creative Commons images