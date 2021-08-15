Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kaiwen Zhao
@kaiwen_one
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Published
on
August 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Just like heaven
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hangzhou
zhejiang
china
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
reservoir
land
vegetation
plant
lake
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos · Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos · Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Flowers
112 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant