Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Piotr Musioł
@szamanm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hala Gąsienicowa, Szlak pieszy niebieski, Zakopane, Polska
Published
25d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hala gąsienicowa
szlak pieszy niebieski
zakopane
polska
valley
poland
route
Tree Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
hills
path
tatra mountain
national park
hiking
hiking trail
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
wilderness
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Beauty-Full People
127 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Following people
356 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human