Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pamela Adams
@gammyx5
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mount Rushmore
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
archaeology
Nature Images
monument
outdoors
cliff
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
mesa
plant
statue
Free images
Related collections
Couples
113 photos
· Curated by CS
couple
People Images & Pictures
human
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Underwater
256 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming