Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
camera
lens
knob
zhiyun
zhiyun weebill s
gimble
camera gear
numbers
camera essentials
charging
gear
centimeter
focus ring
knobs
measuring tape
Backgrounds
Related collections
Archi-Textures
457 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
building
architecture
Drone Pictures
2,274 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Expressive Expanses
334 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures